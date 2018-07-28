Clouds increase through the day with highs near 90 across the Mid-South

- Clouds increase through the day with highs near 90
- Low rain chances today and tomorrow with manageable humidity
- Rain chances rise for Monday and Tuesday with strong storms possible
- The system clears out Wednesday with highs staying in the 80s through Friday
- Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend
Trending stories:
