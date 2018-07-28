  • Clouds increase through the day with highs near 90 across the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Clouds increase through the day with highs near 90
    • Low rain chances today and tomorrow with manageable humidity
    • Rain chances rise for Monday and Tuesday with strong storms possible
    • The system clears out Wednesday with highs staying in the 80s through Friday
    • Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend
       

    Trending stories:

    p>

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories