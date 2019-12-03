  • Clouds linger through Tuesday with highs in the low 50s

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore , Wendy Nations

    • Tonight will be a cold one with wind chills dropping into the 20s
    • A few clouds will linger through tomorrow with highs in the low 50s
    • Highs return to average by Wednesday with temps in the 50s and 60s
    • Next rain chance returns by Friday with showers mainly in the AM
    • The weekend looks dry with morning lows in the 40s and highs near 60
