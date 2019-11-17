  • Clouds to hover over the Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Clouds will roll in today leaving us with a partly cloudy sky
    • Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s
    • Expect a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the 50s
    • Tuesday and Wednesday will both top out in the 60s
    • By Thursday our next rain maker enters the forecast
    • Showers expected Thursday – Saturday with temps dropping
