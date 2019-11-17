Clouds to hover over the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Clouds will roll in today leaving us with a partly cloudy sky
- Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s
- Expect a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the 50s
- Tuesday and Wednesday will both top out in the 60s
- By Thursday our next rain maker enters the forecast
- Showers expected Thursday – Saturday with temps dropping
