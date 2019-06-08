- Cloudy skies and low rain chances are the forecast today
- The best area to see rain will be east of the MS River
- It’s going to be quite humid with highs topping out in the low 80s
- Isolated afternoon showers are also possible Sunday and Monday
- Drier air moves in Tuesday dropping humidity and rain chances
- Highs for the rest of the week will be near 80 with morning lows near 60
- Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend rain chance!
