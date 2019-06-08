  • Cloudy skies and low rain chances across the Mid-South

    • Cloudy skies and low rain chances are the forecast today
    • The best area to see rain will be east of the MS River
    • It’s going to be quite humid with highs topping out in the low 80s
    • Isolated afternoon showers are also possible Sunday and Monday
    • Drier air moves in Tuesday dropping humidity and rain chances
    • Highs for the rest of the week will be near 80 with morning lows near 60
