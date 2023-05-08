The Mid-South is under a 1/5 Severe Weather Risk for Monday night.
The main threat with this round of storms includes strong to severe thunderstorms.
The 1/5 Risk Zone covers the entire Mid-South.
Showers continue off and on for most of the week.
A cool down, however, is not in the cards for the Mid-South as high temperatures continue to bounce around the mid-80s.
LOOKING AHEAD: Isolated strong storms possible overnight north of I-40. Gusty winds will be the primary threat. Temperatures will be above average in the low/mid 80s with rising humidity and a rain chance every day. No washouts expected.