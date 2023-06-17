Good Evening Everyone!
We have a threat of some strong to severe storms on Sunday. The first round comes late morning into the early afternoon and the second, potentially stronger round comes after 2 pm and into the overnight hours up until around 1-2 AM Monday. The main threats with these storms will be locally heavy rain, flash flooding possible, damaging wind gusts, and large hail. Little to no tornado threat, but a spin-up quick tornado with any storm cannot be 100% ruled out.
PLEASE NOTE: There is very high volatility with the second round of storms on Sunday evening. The amount of showers and storms during the morning along with lingering cloud cover and temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s could limit the amount of fuel that these storms have to work with. Do not underestimate the storms, but there is a lot that would have to fall into place for the Mid-South to get the strongest of the storms. Right now we are looking at potentially some isolated storms with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and hail. Most of the widespread storms look to go south. We will continue to watch how things play out this evening and early tomorrow.
STORM TIMELINE:
- 7 AM - 12 PM: Isolated Strong to severe storms. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail are possible.
- 4 PM - 12 AM: Scattered strong to severe storms. This round has high volatility. Cloud cover and early storms could use the fuel needed for PM storms. Watch closely, but don't underestimate. Heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and large hail are possible.
THREATS:
- Locally Heavy Rain, Localized Flooding Possible
- Damaging Wind Gusts Possible
- Isolated Large Hail Possible
HERE IS YOUR FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows only down into the middle 70s. Low of 75 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
SUNDAY: Warm and muggy with isolated strong storms during the morning. Some storms could produce heavy rain, hail, and damaging wind gusts. Storms move out by lunchtime. Some clouds cloud stick around as highs are only expected to stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another round of severe storms is possible in the afternoon and evening. After 4 pm more storms move in. These could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rainfall. High of 83 degrees. Winds W 10-15mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the morning with clouds increasing during the afternoon with a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected. High of 87 degrees. Winds W 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: A few afternoons isolated storms are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Highs remain in the upper 80s. High of 86 degrees. Winds N 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with an isolated chance for a few storms later in the day. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. High of 87 degrees. Winds NE 10-15mph.
Have a great night! HAPPY FATHER'S DAY to all out there!
Matt Yarosewick
