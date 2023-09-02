WATCH: Cloudy skies, warm temps with chance of showers in the Mid-South

Happy Sunday!

Rain is back in the forecast with a few showers already popping up across the area. Expect that to continue especially as we head into the afternoon/daytime heating hours.

today's forecast

Labor Day is looking soggier than previously forecast with scattered showers and thundershowers across the area. Still do not expect a washout but expect the rain to begin to pick up in the afternoon and continue overnight and into the overnight hours of Tuesday.

The heat and humidity are returning as well bringing temperatures back to average near 90 degrees with heat indices climbing. From 95 today, near triple digits tomorrow, and back to exceeding them on Wednesday.

heat index

Rain stays consistent in the forecast from midweek on as a stationary boundary stalls out to our south before finally clearing next weekend.

rain tracker
The break from the higher humidity is over. We will see temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a heat index above 95 degrees. No excessive heat is expected but it will be very very humid. The chances for showers and thunderstorms also is higher this week with a breeze out of the south, which is bringing extra humid air and warm conditions.
 
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 
  • Higher humidity will continue
  • Scattered shower and storm chances
  • No severe weather expected
  • No excessive heat expected
  • Above average temps possible into Mid-September
HERE IS THE FORECAST: 
7 day forecast
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Higher humidity returns, it will feel closer to the upper 90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible. No severe weather is expected. High of 89 degrees. Winds S 5-10mph.
 
MONDAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy in the morning with an increase in clouds throughout the afternoon. The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms is elevated. It will feel closer to the upper 90s. No severe weather or excessive heat is likely. High of 90 degrees. Winds S 5-10mph.
