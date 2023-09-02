Rain is back in the forecast with a few showers already popping up across the area. Expect that to continue especially as we head into the afternoon/daytime heating hours.
Labor Day is looking soggier than previously forecast with scattered showers and thundershowers across the area. Still do not expect a washout but expect the rain to begin to pick up in the afternoon and continue overnight and into the overnight hours of Tuesday.
The heat and humidity are returning as well bringing temperatures back to average near 90 degrees with heat indices climbing. From 95 today, near triple digits tomorrow, and back to exceeding them on Wednesday.
Rain stays consistent in the forecast from midweek on as a stationary boundary stalls out to our south before finally clearing next weekend.
- Higher humidity will continue
- Scattered shower and storm chances
- No severe weather expected
- No excessive heat expected
- Above average temps possible into Mid-September
