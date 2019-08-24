Cloudy skies with possible isolated showers in the Mid-South

- Cloudy skies and a few isolated showers are possible this morning
- Rain chances rise this afternoon with a few storms expected
- Scattered showers & storms stay in the forecast through Tuesday
- Highs will top out in the 80s this weekend and next week
- Rain chances back off by midweek and the sunshine returns
- Watch the video above for the latest on this wet weather!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}