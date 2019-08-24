  • Cloudy skies with possible isolated showers in the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Cloudy skies and a few isolated showers are possible this morning
    • Rain chances rise this afternoon with a few storms expected
    • Scattered showers & storms stay in the forecast through Tuesday
    • Highs will top out in the 80s this weekend and next week
    • Rain chances back off by midweek and the sunshine returns
    • Watch the video above for the latest on this wet weather!
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories