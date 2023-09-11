WATCH: Cloudy, warm and comfortable weather for Monday in the Mid-South

Happy Monday!

Seasonably warm today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Increasing cloud cover throughout the day and no chance for rain.

Today's Highs

Cold front moves through overnight bringing scattered showers/thunderstorms expected early morning through afternoon hours. Temperatures will drop to the upper 70s/low 80s.

7 day planner

Below-average temps through the weekend!

Cooling front

Monday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs near 80 degrees.

Rain chance

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 70s.

