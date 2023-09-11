Happy Monday!
Seasonably warm today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Increasing cloud cover throughout the day and no chance for rain.
Cold front moves through overnight bringing scattered showers/thunderstorms expected early morning through afternoon hours. Temperatures will drop to the upper 70s/low 80s.
Below-average temps through the weekend!
Monday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs near 80 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 70s.
