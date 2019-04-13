- Today will be a wet, cloudy, windy and cool Saturday with isolated storms at times
- After 5 PM severe storms are expected for most with rainfall totals at 2-3 inches
- Damaging winds, a few tornadoes and heavy rain are the primary severe weather risks
- Storms should clear out after 1 AM with scattered showers expected through Sunday
- Tomorrow will be a cool one with temperatures staying in the 50s
- Starting next week dry and temperatures in the 60s and 70s
- Watch the video above for the latest on this stormy weekend weather!
MIDSOUTH STORMS: After 5 PM severe weather is expected across the Midsouth. Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and flooding are all possible. North MS has the greatest risk. Be prepared. Know your severe weather plan. #memwx #tnwx #mswx #arwx pic.twitter.com/eOVSRwyxJB— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) April 13, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}