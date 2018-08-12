- Sun and clouds with a 30% rain chance expected today
- Temperatures will feel like the upper 90s this afternoon
- Low rain chance expected each afternoon through Wednesday
- Rain chances rise by the end of the week
- Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
