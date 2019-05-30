  • Cloudy with Slight Rain Chance Forecasted for the Memphis area

    • Spotty showers are on radar across the Mid South.
    • There's a rain chance mainly for this morning (40%).
    • It's a comfortable start to the day temperature-wise.
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the low/mid-80s.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
       

