- Spotty showers are on radar across the Mid South.
- There's a rain chance mainly for this morning (40%).
- It's a comfortable start to the day temperature-wise.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the low/mid-80s.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
