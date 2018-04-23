Cloudy with Spotty Showers Forecasted for Mid South

- Grab the umbrella before walking out the door
- Today won’t be a washout, but it will be gloomy and damp.
- Temperatures are in the 50s and will stay that way through the afternoon.
- Rising temperatures and slight rain chances (20/30%) will stay with us through the work week.
- Watch the video above for you cloudy and damp Monday.
