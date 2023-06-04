Happy Sunday!
We have another Code Orange Air Quality Alert today for the tri-county area. This means those with respiratory conditions like asthma, the very active, young, and elderly, and even those with heart conditions may experience a harder time breathing today. Limit time outside as best as possible and limit emissions by not mowing your lawn and not driving unless necessary. Carpooling helps. Typically MATA offers $0.25 rides to help cut down on more cars on the road
Otherwise, the heat wave continues as we once again find ourselves in the 90s. The good news is although it is humid, it is oppressive...yet. So, instead of feeling like triple digits, we just feel at hot as it actually is which is hot enough!
We will see more clouds today but that won't keep the UV Index down. It is still Very High meaning you can burn in about 15min no matter what the tone of your skin is if you aren't protecting your skin with 30SPF, wearing a hat, and sunglasses, and taking breaks from the sun.
Even though it makes for fun outdoor activities, we desperately need rain. It's so dusty outside, and we are officially seeing parts of the area in the Drought Monitor and you can expect that to expand and likely worsen
That also includes River Levels. Today we are well below the "Low Stage" of 5 feet now at an observed level of 2.37 feet. Currently, we are forecast to be at -5 feet by mid-August. Unfortunately, at the rate, we are seeing the river drop, we look like headed near those record-low levels of Oct 2022 which could be devastating. Continue watering your lawn and gardens, it's going to be a long summer...especially if we don't start getting some GOOD rain
Back to this week...Temperatures will stay above average until we see a back door cold front come through later in the week. It only brings our temperatures down to more average numbers in the upper 80s
Our only saving grace right now is that we are not seeing humidity off the charts bringing that triple-digit heat so savor it now while you can because we all know it is coming.
