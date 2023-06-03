Happy Saturday!
There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the Memphis Metro/ Tri-County area until 5:30pm. Those with breathing conditions like asthma, the very active, young, and elderly may find it a little more difficult to take deeper breaths today. Limit your time outside. Limit pollutants by carpooling, biking, and not mowing the lawn.
Get ready for a HEAT WAVE! Temperatures are continuing to climb to above-average numbers in the 90s with sunshine and only isolated rain chances.
The good news is even though it is VERY hot, morning humidity will be a little lower throughout the day. It will still feel really hot thanks to the abundance of sunshine!
That sunshine also brings the threat of sunburn with Very High UV levels so make sure you are wearing at least 30SPF and reapply every few hours. Also, a hat, sunglasses, and taking breaks and finding shade during peak hours (10a-3p) will help protect your skin as well.
In your 7Day you see the temperatures climb, and the sunshine continues with very isolated rain chances at best. Later in the week, we see a slight dip in temperatures, both High and Low, but...I wouldn't call it relief since we will still be pretty toasty.
Outside of your traditional forecast, tonight we will see a full moon known as our Strawberry Moon, marking the ripeness of strawberries.
