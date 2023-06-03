WATCH: FOX13 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Happy Saturday!

There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the Memphis Metro/ Tri-County area until 5:30pm. Those with breathing conditions like asthma, the very active, young, and elderly may find it a little more difficult to take deeper breaths today. Limit your time outside. Limit pollutants by carpooling, biking, and not mowing the lawn.

Get ready for a HEAT WAVE! Temperatures are continuing to climb to above-average numbers in the 90s with sunshine and only isolated rain chances.

June full moon
Air quality alert

The good news is even though it is VERY hot, morning humidity will be a little lower throughout the day. It will still feel really hot thanks to the abundance of sunshine!

Uv tracker

That sunshine also brings the threat of sunburn with Very High UV levels so make sure you are wearing at least 30SPF and reapply every few hours. Also, a hat, sunglasses, and taking breaks and finding shade during peak hours (10a-3p) will help protect your skin as well.

Today forecast

In your 7Day you see the temperatures climb, and the sunshine continues with very isolated rain chances at best. Later in the week, we see a slight dip in temperatures, both High and Low, but...I wouldn't call it relief since we will still be pretty toasty.

7 day forecast

Outside of your traditional forecast, tonight we will see a full moon known as our Strawberry Moon, marking the ripeness of strawberries.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News