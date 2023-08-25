Welcome to Friday evening, everyone:
Excessive Heat Warning for Memphis and all of the Mid-South from now until 10 p.m. Saturday.
There is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms in Memphis and the Mid-South on Saturday afternoon.
We broke the record for high temperature on Friday, Aug. 25.
The high was 102 degrees, and the old record was 101 degrees from 1943.
The last time Memphis hit 102 degrees was Sept. 21, 2022. Like this year, the high temp was 100 degrees the day before.
Memphis has not had measurable rain for 15 days as of Friday.
The Mississippi River is forecast to get closer to "Low Stage" by the end of this weekend.
Tropical Storm Franklin will intensify and become a hurricane while it remains over the Atlantic.
Tropical disturbance No. 1 is near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Over the weekend and next few days, it will travel closer to western Cuba before getting closer to southwestern Florida.
Please stay cool and healthy.
Dangerous heat will be here until Saturday night. Some might see relief from the high heat and humidity with a brief shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon. There is a greater chance of all of Memphis and the Mid-South feeling relief Sunday and afterward.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday Night: Dangerous heat. Overnight lows near 80 degrees. Heat indices near 100 degrees and in the 90s most of the night.
Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices 110 to 115 degrees. The record high temps is 103 degrees from 1943. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible.
Sunday: Not as hot. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices in the mid- to upper-90s.
Monday: More relief. Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Sunny, warm and much less humid. Highs near 85 degrees.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, on the run in Mississippi, deputy says
- MPD's safety plan questioned after video of girls fighting in downtown Memphis
- Capstone Realty & Management fined for ‘deplorable’ Whitehaven apartment conditions
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives