Welcome to Wednesday evening, everyone:
Relief from the heat is on the way with lower temps and some rain.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm.
Thursday will be cloudier with scattered showers, and it will not be as hot.
Smoke continues to hang in the air from forest fires in Canada.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday: Not as hot. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Hot and mostly sunny. Showers and storms late. Highs near 90 degrees.
Sunday: Warm and mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Highs in the middle 80s.
