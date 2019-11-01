  • Cold mornings, mild afternoons and chilly nights are coming up for the weekend

    • Beautiful Fall weather will roll out over the next week
    • Cold mornings, mild afternoons, and chilly nights take us through the weekend
    • Early Saturday 36°, windchill in the low 30’s
    • Saturday afternoon very nice!  Sunny and 53°
    • Saturday night colder after sunset, drops into the 40’s
    • Slightly warmer each day into next week
    • Next rain chance occurs next Thursday
       

