- Beautiful Fall weather will roll out over the next week
- Cold mornings, mild afternoons, and chilly nights take us through the weekend
- Early Saturday – 36°, windchill in the low 30’s
- Saturday afternoon – very nice! Sunny and 53°
- Saturday night – colder after sunset, drops into the 40’s
- Slightly warmer each day into next week
- Next rain chance occurs next Thursday
