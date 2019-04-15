Cold night across the Mid-South leads to Frost Advisory for some counties

- A Frost Advisory is in effect for Dyer and Crockett Counties through 8AM Monday.
- You’ll want to grab a jacket before you head out the door tomorrow, morning temps in the lower 40s.
- Plenty of sunshine and southerly flow warms temperatures towards 70° by the afternoon.
- We stay dry through most of the day Wednesday, but a cold front will push showers and storms into the area by Thursday morning; some of which could be strong to severe.
- Easter Weekend looks fantastic with mostly sunny and seasonable temperatures in the forecast!
