  • Cold temperatures, warm up to upper 40s and low 50s

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Grab the coat before you walk out the door. 
    • Temperatures are cold, and will only warm up to the upper 40s, low 50s this afternoon.
    • Winds: 5 MPH.
    • Rain chance: 10%--mainly this morning. 
    • Next best day rain chance: Sunday (80%).
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories