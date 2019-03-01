- Grab the coat before you walk out the door.
- Temperatures are cold, and will only warm up to the upper 40s, low 50s this afternoon.
- Winds: 5 MPH.
- Rain chance: 10%--mainly this morning.
- Next best day rain chance: Sunday (80%).
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
