- Cold again tonight
- Temperatures across the mid-south will be below freezing through tomorrow mid-morning
- Windchill temperatures tomorrow between 6-7am will be near 23°
- South winds will begin to gradually warm the region
- Temperatures will climb into the low 50’s
- Skies will become mostly cloudy
- Rain will begin to fall late tomorrow evening
- Rain expected on and off all day Friday
- Showers and storms expected for Saturday
- Please ensure you have a reliable way to receive warnings in case of a weather emergency
- Download the free FOX13WEATHER app on Apple and Android platforms and customize alerts for your family
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 people shot inside Pure Passion overnight
- 3 indicted after man found dead, naked, and bound behind local office building
- Wife arrested nearly 1 year after husband killed in DeSoto County street
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}