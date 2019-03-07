  • Cold temps continue to blanket the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • Cold again tonight
    • Temperatures across the mid-south will be below freezing through tomorrow mid-morning
    • Windchill temperatures tomorrow between 6-7am will be near 23°
    • South winds will begin to gradually warm the region
    • Temperatures will climb into the low 50’s
    • Skies will become mostly cloudy
    • Rain will begin to fall late tomorrow evening
    • Rain expected on and off all day Friday
    • Showers and storms expected for Saturday
    Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.

