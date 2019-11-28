Cold Thanksgiving ahead with highs in the upper 40's

- Cold, clear and quiet this evening
- Overnight lows in the upper 30’s – windchill in the lower 30’s
- Cold Thanksgiving – highs in the upper 40’s
- Widely scattered showers arrive Thanksgiving afternoon
- A few light showers possible Friday
- A more significant soaking arrives Saturday with a potential for thunderstorms
- Colder and clearing for Sunday
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
