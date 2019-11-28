  • Cold Thanksgiving ahead with highs in the upper 40's

    • Cold, clear and quiet this evening
    • Overnight lows in the upper 30’s – windchill in the lower 30’s
    • Cold Thanksgiving – highs in the upper 40’s
    • Widely scattered showers arrive Thanksgiving afternoon
    • A few light showers possible Friday
    • A more significant soaking arrives Saturday with a potential for thunderstorms
    • Colder and clearing for Sunday
