- It's a comfortable and mostly clear start to the day.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the low 90s.
- Feels like temps in the mid/upper 90s.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: temperatures will stay HOT in the mid-90s until the end of next week.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
