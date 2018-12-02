  • Comfortable, mild temps forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    • Our slow cooldown begins tomorrow with highs in the 60s under sunny skies
    • Highs on Monday will be in the 50s with a slight rain chance
    • Tuesday and Wednesday will be our coldest work days with highs in the 40s
    • Our next big rain chance arrives late in the week - Friday into Saturday
