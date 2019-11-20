Comfortable temperatures and mostly sunny skies across the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Dress in layers and have the sunglasses.
- It's a chilly start to the day with mostly clear skies.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid/upper 60s.
- Rain chance: 10%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Showers move into the Mid-South starting tomorrow through Friday. Low threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
