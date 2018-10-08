- Waking up to comfortable temperatures in the morning, lows near 70° across the area.
- Another sunny and summer-like afternoon in the forecast for the start of the work week with temps warming to 89°; heat index: 92°
- A stray shower possible tomorrow afternoon, on a very small scale—so most won’t see showers.
- We’ll finally be turning the page on Wednesday, when a cold front brings scattered showers and storms—followed by cooler temperatures.
- Now seems like the perfect time to remind you to grab those light jackets out of storage—you will need them for the morning commute as we head towards the end of the week.
