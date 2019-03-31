Cool air moves in Sunday morning, find out when temperatures will warm back up

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Tracking temperatures well below average for the end of March
- Temperatures will only warm into the low 50s this afternoon under sunny skies
- A freeze warning will kick off the week with Monday morning lows near 30
- Temperatures sensitive vegetation should be covered up or brought inside
- Temperatures warm up and by Wednesday we will top out near 70
- Our next rain chance will move in on Thursday
