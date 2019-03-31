  • Cool air moves in Sunday morning, find out when temperatures will warm back up

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Tracking temperatures well below average for the end of March
    • Temperatures will only warm into the low 50s this afternoon under sunny skies
    • A freeze warning will kick off the week with Monday morning lows near 30
    • Temperatures sensitive vegetation should be covered up or brought inside
    • Temperatures warm up and by Wednesday we will top out near 70
    • Our next rain chance will move in on Thursday
    • Watch the video above for the latest on the cold blast!
       

