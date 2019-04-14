Cool air moving in with light showers across the Mid-South

- Cooler air is moving in with a few showers lingering in the area
- Low rain chances expected through the afternoon with temperatures near 50
- Tomorrow morning will start near 40 with patchy frost possible for some
- Monday and Tuesday will be dry with sunshine and highs in the 70s
- Our next rain chance arrives Wednesday night but Easter weekend looks dry
- Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
