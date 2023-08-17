WATCH: Cool-down to end as summer temps return to the Mid-South

Happy Thursday!
 
Watch out for fog this morning.
 
It's a cool start to the day under a mostly clear sky.
 
TODAY
Temperatures this afternoon will climb to the mid/upper 80s.
 
ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH
Feels like temperatures in the low 90s.
 
Rain chance: 0%.
 
RAIN TRACKER
Winds: 10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Rising temperatures in the 90s starting tomorrow. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits by the end of the weekend. Rain chance will continue to be low. 
 
hEATING UP
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Thursday: Mostly sunny, very warm with tolerable humidity. Highs near 90 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat indices near or above 100 degrees.

Sunday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid and upper 90s. Heat indices near or above 105 degrees.

Monday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat indices near or above 110 degrees.

Countdown to Fall
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News