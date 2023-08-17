Thursday: Mostly sunny, very warm with tolerable humidity. Highs near 90 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat indices near or above 100 degrees.
Sunday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid and upper 90s. Heat indices near or above 105 degrees.
Monday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat indices near or above 110 degrees.
