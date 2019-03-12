- Tonight will be a cool one with temperatures in the mid 40s
- Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday with highs near average – low 60s
- Warm air moves in Wednesday and highs sore into the low 70s
- Strong storms are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday morning
- Winds could gust near 30 mph Wednesday and Thursday
- This weekend looks dry and cool!
- Watch the video above for the latest on Wednesday’s storm chance!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man dead after fight breaks out at Memphis bowling alley
- Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Millington, police say
- R. Kelly: 'We're going to straighten all this stuff out'
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}