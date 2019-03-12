  • Cool night ahead across the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Tonight will be a cool one with temperatures in the mid 40s
    • Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday with highs near average – low 60s
    • Warm air moves in Wednesday and highs sore into the low 70s
    • Strong storms are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday morning
    • Winds could gust near 30 mph Wednesday and Thursday
    • This weekend looks dry and cool!
    • Watch the video above for the latest on Wednesday’s storm chance!

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories