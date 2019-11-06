  • Cool temperatures into Wednesday morning, scattered showers in the afternoon

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • A quiet night turning cold by Wednesday morning
    • Mid-40’s to start Wednesday
    • Building clouds a few scattered showers Wednesday afternoon
    • Mild temps in the upper 60’s
    • Rain moves through on Thursday, slightly cooler
    • COLD air arrives early Friday into early Saturday
    • A chilly and pleasant weekend ahead
    • Tracking another STRONG cold front bringing freezing temperatures to next week
    • Watch the video above for the latest on our next rain chance!

