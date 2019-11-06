Cool temperatures into Wednesday morning, scattered showers in the afternoon

- A quiet night turning cold by Wednesday morning
- Mid-40’s to start Wednesday
- Building clouds a few scattered showers Wednesday afternoon
- Mild temps in the upper 60’s
- Rain moves through on Thursday, slightly cooler
- COLD air arrives early Friday into early Saturday
- A chilly and pleasant weekend ahead
- Tracking another STRONG cold front bringing freezing temperatures to next week
- Watch the video above for the latest on our next rain chance!
