Happy Monday!
Grab the sunglasses and get outside.
It's a cool start to the day under a sunny sky.
Temperatures this afternoon will climb to the low/mid 80s.
Rain chance: 0%.
Winds: 5/10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Temperatures will be near/below average this week with a low rain chance (<20% for Thursday). Our best day for rain will come Sunday as a cold front tracks through.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low humidity continues to make it feel refreshing. Highs turning warmer through the second half of the week. High of 86 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low humidity continues. A few more clouds around the region. High of 87 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds throughout the day with the chance of a few scattered showers coming into the forecast. No heavy or widespread rain is expected as of now. The highs are a bit cooler. High of 85 degrees. Winds W 5-10mph.
