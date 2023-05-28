WATCH: Cool temps for tonight, sunny and warm weather for Memorial Day

 
Good evening everyone,
 
As we head into Memorial Day we remember and honor those who defend our great country and have paid the ultimate sacrifice to allow each and every one of us to live and do what we love every day. While it is the beginning of the summer season, it is a day to take a few moments and remember those, thank those, and raise a glass to those that we owe for everything we have.
 
The day will be near perfect with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. The humidity will remain lower as well. Make sure to get out and enjoy it and be safe. We will have higher temps and humidity on the way by the end of the week along with some scattered showers or thunderstorm chances. 
 
muggy meter
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 
  • Sunny and Warm Memorial Day
  • Temperatures rise, nearing 90 by Thursday
  • Temps in the 90s possible through next weekend
  • Higher humidity returns by Wednesday and stay high into the weekend
  • Scattered showers or thunderstorms beginning Thursday
high temps
HERE IS YOUR FORECAST: 
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and turning cooler overnight. Lows will drop into the lower 60s, with some areas falling into the upper 50s. Low of 60 degrees. Winds 5-10mph.
 
memorial day
MEMORIAL DAY: A very nice day with sunshine filling the skies and lower humidity. The temperatures will begin in the 60s and climb into the middle 80s by the afternoon before falling into the upper 70s by the time the sun goes down. A perfect day to get outside and enjoy the holiday or break out the grill! High of 84 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
 
7 day forecast
  
TUESDAY: Turning warmer with mostly sunny skies. Humidity will gradually return. Highs will be in the upper 80s for most of the region. High of 88 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
 
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few more clouds during the afternoon. Highs will again be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity will again be elevated and continue to rise. High of 89 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
 
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny during much of the day. Highs will be nearing 90 again during the afternoon with humidity beginning to get high. The heat and humidity could create the chance for some scattered showers or a pop-up thunderstorm through the late afternoon and into the evening. High of 88 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
 
 
Have a great week!
Matt Yarosewick
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
