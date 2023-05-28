- Sunny and Warm Memorial Day
- Temperatures rise, nearing 90 by Thursday
- Temps in the 90s possible through next weekend
- Higher humidity returns by Wednesday and stay high into the weekend
- Scattered showers or thunderstorms beginning Thursday
Cool temps for tonight, sunny and warm weather for Memorial Day
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bloody weekend in Memphis leaves nearly a dozen injured including baby; one fatal
- Fire at chemical plant in North Memphis, MFD says
- Shooting in Arkansas leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives
FOX13 Memphis News Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
WATCH: Cool temps for tonight, sunny and warm weather for Memorial Day Read MoreWATCH: Cool temps for tonight, sunny and warm weather for Memorial Day
WATCH: FOX13 Sunday Morning Weather Update Read MoreWATCH: FOX13 Sunday Morning Weather Update
WATCH: Chances of showers overnight, Sunny and warm weather on Sunday Read MoreWATCH: Chances of showers overnight, Sunny and warm weather on Sunday
WATCH: FOX13 Saturday Morning Weather Update Read MoreWATCH: FOX13 Saturday Morning Weather Update
WATCH: Clear and cool night, Sunny weather for tomorrow Read MoreWATCH: Clear and cool night, Sunny weather for tomorrow
WATCH: Sunny skies and a dip in temperatures Friday Read MoreWATCH: Sunny skies and a dip in temperatures Friday
WATCH: More warm temps, sunshine on the way in the Mid-South Read MoreWATCH: More warm temps, sunshine on the way in the Mid-South
WATCH: More warm temps, sunshine on the way in the Mid-South Read MoreWATCH: More warm temps, sunshine on the way in the Mid-South
WATCH: Sunny, warm trend to continue through holiday weekend in the Mid-South Read MoreWATCH: Sunny, warm trend to continue through holiday weekend in the Mid-South
WATCH: Sunny, warm trend to continue through holiday weekend in the Mid-South Read MoreWATCH: Sunny, warm trend to continue through holiday weekend in the Mid-South
WATCH: Sunny, warm weather in the Mid-South to last through holiday weekend Read MoreWATCH: Sunny, warm weather in the Mid-South to last through holiday weekend
Weather Alert
...Code Orange Ozone Forecast for Monday... The Shelby County Health Department has issued a Code Orange Ozone Forecast effective for Shelby County Tennessee, Crittenden County Arkansas, and DeSoto County Mississippi, including the city of Memphis for Monday. This ozone forecast is due to forecasted ozone values that will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. These values will exceed the Environmental Protection Agency's federal safe health standard. The Shelby County Health Department recommends that sensitive groups which include active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Please continue to check the latest air quality forecasts and updates until monitored values return to safe levels. For more information go to www.airnow.gov.
Currently in Memphis
Follow Fox13
Trending
-
Woman uses stolen identity to buy BMW, Mercedes, Audi, officials say
-
First Black man to graduate from University of Memphis with doctorate in Applied Linguistics
-
15-year-old boy killed by former officer who caught teen at home with his daughter, family says
-
Mom of girl charged with deaths of Fayette-Ware students dies
-
3rd-grader walks mile away from school alone, blames stress and TCAP exam