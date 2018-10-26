Cool temps in the morning, slight warm up this afternoon

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- You'll want the thin jacket and keep the umbrella on standby.
- Temperatures are cool now, but will warm up near 60 this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 40%.--no threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and cool Friday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Arrested Memphis pastor skipped court appearance, preached on Facebook Live instead
- Teen returns home from after-school job, killed in drive-by shooting
- Man backpacking across the country found dead in Memphis creek
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}