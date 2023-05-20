Good evening!
Temps in the middle 70s today with lower humidity! We will have a very comfortable pattern ahead with few chances for rain!
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- mild and comfortable this week!
- Chance for rain Tuesday into Wednesday
- No severe weather
- Humidity stays low through Thursday
- Temps increase to the upper 80s by next weekend
HERE IS THE FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Few clouds, overall very clear. Temperatures staying cool. Lows in the middle to upper 50s with a light breeze. Low of 57 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine during the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees. A few more clouds will allow for temps to likely remain in the upper 70s with lower humidity. High of 79 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. A chance for a few scattered showers by the afternoon. Right now not much of a chance at all. We will continue to watch. Highs in the lower 80s. High of 82 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds throughout the day with some scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 80s with lower humidity. No severe weather expected. High of 82 degrees. Winds SW 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A few scattered showers during the morning with some clearing later in the day. Highs will continue to be in the middle 80s with lower humidity. A bit breezy from time to time. High of 83 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.
Have a great weekend!
Matt Yarosewick
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Trending stories: