  • Cool weekend with sunny skies this weekend in the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose

    • Today will be a quiet and cool Saturday with highs near 50
    • Sunday will be a similar day with sunny skies
    • We track in a rain chance late Monday with a blast of cold air
    • This will quickly change over the rain to a wintry mix then snow
    • Accumulation is expected and roads could be impacted Tuesday morning
    • Things become frigid for the remainder of the week
    • Stay tuned to changes and for details to become clearer!

