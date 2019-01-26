- Today will be a quiet and cool Saturday with highs near 50
- Sunday will be a similar day with sunny skies
- We track in a rain chance late Monday with a blast of cold air
- This will quickly change over the rain to a wintry mix then snow
- Accumulation is expected and roads could be impacted Tuesday morning
- Things become frigid for the remainder of the week
- Stay tuned to changes and for details to become clearer!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shelby County deputies find body in wooded area
- 'Stack of motions' for Lorenzen Wright murder trial filed in court
- Whole Foods recalls spinach over possible salmonella contamination
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}