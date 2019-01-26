  • Cool with sunny skies this weekend in the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose

    Updated:
    • Heavy coats for tonight-- Low 34°
    • Mild temperatures return for your Sunday, High: 51°
    • Clouds increase Monday, while temperatures warm to 57°
    • Scattered showers filter in ahead of the cold front late Monday.
    • While the data is showing less moisture, some accumulation is still likely across parts of the Mid-South.
    • Stick with Severe Weather Center 13 through the rest of the weekend, as we continue to fine-tune this forecast.

