Welcome to Tuesday, everyone:
A cold front that moved in Monday night is bringing some cooler temperatures - RELIEF.
Expect it to become cooler, drier, comfier air Tuesday and Wednesday.
We are rain-free as it becomes hotter by the end of this week, gradually climbing back up to 93 degree by the time we reach Saturday.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Tuesday: Sunny, mild to warm and delightful. Highs near 80 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, warm and wonderful. Highs in teh low 80s.
Thursday: Sunny, very warm. Humidity remains tolerable. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Sunny and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
