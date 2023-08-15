Tomorrow's Forecast

Welcome to Tuesday, everyone:

A cold front that moved in Monday night is bringing some cooler temperatures - RELIEF.

Expect it to become cooler, drier, comfier air Tuesday and Wednesday.

We are rain-free as it becomes hotter by the end of this week, gradually climbing back up to 93 degree by the time we reach Saturday.

Highs Next 5 Days

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Tuesday: Sunny, mild to warm and delightful. Highs near 80 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, warm and wonderful. Highs in teh low 80s.

Thursday: Sunny, very warm. Humidity remains tolerable. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Sunny and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

