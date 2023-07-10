An absolutely GORGEOUS day ahead for us with sunshine, dry skies, and below-average temperatures in store
HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Highs today in the mid 80s, below the average 92
Abundant sunshine with a few fair weather clouds at best
A nice cool breeze behind the cold front moved through that brought all the rain we have seen
UV will be Very High and eventually Extreme later this week so sunscreen will be VERY important
Humidity isn't gone, but, it is lower HOWEVER we will see triple-digit heat returning midweek and will likely see the need for a Heat Advisory again by weeks end
Rain and storm chances also return mid-week and carry us well into next week
Pollen is even manageable, grass pollen is the only trouble today
