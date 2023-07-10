WATCH: FOX13 Monday Morning Weather Update

An absolutely GORGEOUS day ahead for us with sunshine, dry skies, and below-average temperatures in store

Weather story

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Day planner

Highs today in the mid 80s, below the average 92

Abundant sunshine with a few fair weather clouds at best

A nice cool breeze behind the cold front moved through that brought all the rain we have seen

Pollen count

UV will be Very High and eventually Extreme later this week so sunscreen will be VERY important

Uv tracker

Humidity isn't gone, but, it is lower HOWEVER we will see triple-digit heat returning midweek and will likely see the need for a Heat Advisory again by weeks end

Heat index

Rain and storm chances also return mid-week and carry us well into next week

Pollen is even manageable, grass pollen is the only trouble today

7 day forecast
 
