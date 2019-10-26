Cooler temps as the rain moves out of the Midsouth

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Showers continue to move north through the area this morning
- Minor flooding and gusty winds are today’s primary weather threat
- After lunch rain chances begin to drop and we’ll be dry by bedtime
- Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s through the evening
- Sunday will start cool and dry with highs in the upper 60s
- Next rain chance arrives Wednesday and lasts through Halloween
- Watch the video above for the latest on this weekend’s rain chance!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police release new details on I-240 shooting suspect
- Memphis mother demanding action after video shows her daughter being beaten up at school
- GoFundMe set up for Germantown student killed Monday during severe weather
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}