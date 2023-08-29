WATCH: Cooler temps overnight with sunny, warm but comfortable weather through the week

Happy Tuesday!
 
Get outside and grab the sunglasses.
 
It's a cool start to the day under a mostly clear sky.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid/upper 80s with low humidity.
 
Rain chance: 0%.
 
Winds: 10 mph.
 
48 Hours
LOOKING AHEAD: A low rain chance and near/below average temperatures until the weekend. 
 
"Idalia" is on the verge of becoming a hurricane. The storm is forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in northwestern Florida late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
 
Tropics
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South:

Wednesday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the middle 80s.

Thursday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the middle 80s.

901 Day, Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

Football forecast

Labor Day Weekend: Great pool weather. Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

