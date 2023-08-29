Wednesday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the middle 80s.
Thursday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the middle 80s.
901 Day, Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Labor Day Weekend: Great pool weather. Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
