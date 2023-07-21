WATCH: Rain arrives Friday morning, with another round of showers expected later in afternoon

A flash flood warning has been issued for Shelby County until 7:15 a.m. Friday.

Level 1 and 2 threat of strong to severe storms Friday.

Rainfall expected off and on in the morning' showers in the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after midnight Friday. It remains warm and muggy overnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indexes in the low 90s.

Saturday: Slight chance of showers. Not as hot. Highs near 85 degrees.

Sunday: Sunnier and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

Monday: Sunny and hot. High in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Sunny, hotter and more humid. Highs in the low and mid 90s. Heat indices in the mid and upper 90s.

