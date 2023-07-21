Relief is finally here!
Friday night will be cooler and drier.
Saturday will be bright, warm and comfortable. Even as it becomes hotter Sunday, the humidity will be at bay.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday Night: Cooler and drier. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Slight chance of showers. Not as hot. Highs near 85 degrees.
Sunday: Sunnier and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Monday: Sunny and hot. High in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Sunny, hotter and more humid. Highs in the low and mid-90s. Heat indices in the mid and upper 90s.
Wednesday: Hazy hot and humid. Highs in the mid-90s. Heat indices near 100 degrees.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Memphis Police enforce citywide curfew on July 4 holiday Dakarai Turner 2 hrs ago
- Man dies after shooting near Elmore Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives