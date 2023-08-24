WATCH: Dangerous temps remain as Mid-South under Excessive Heat Warning until Friday

Happy Thursday!
 
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING.
 
NEAR RECORD HIGHS TODAY AND TOMORROW.
 
0824 BUS STOP FORECAST
Hydrate and grab the sunglasses.
 
It's a warm and sunny start to the day with patchy fog.
 
0824 AFTERNOON HIGHS
Temperatures this afternoon will climb to 100.
 
Feels like temperatures at least 110.
 
0824 HEAT ALERTS
Rain chance: 0%.
 
0824 RAIN TRACKER
Winds: 5/10 mph.
 
0824 RECORD HEAT
LOOKING AHEAD: Falling temperatures by Sunday with a slight rain chance (30%) . We will be near or below average with our temperatures next week. 
0824 HEAT INDEX RANKINGS
Yesterday we reached 118 at 3:35 pm—We believe it's the hottest we've had this year.
 
Random heat info:
Hottest heat index years for Memphis (ranked): 2010, 1980, 1954, 2022, 2016.
 
Hottest temp ever was 108 on July 13,1980.
 
Feels like temps this week: 
Monday (106)
Tuesday (110)
Wednesday (118)
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News