EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING.
NEAR RECORD HIGHS TODAY AND TOMORROW.
Hydrate and grab the sunglasses.
It's a warm and sunny start to the day with patchy fog.
Temperatures this afternoon will climb to 100.
Feels like temperatures at least 110.
Rain chance: 0%.
Winds: 5/10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Falling temperatures by Sunday with a slight rain chance (30%) . We will be near or below average with our temperatures next week.
Yesterday we reached 118 at 3:35 pm—We believe it's the hottest we've had this year.
Random heat info:
Hottest heat index years for Memphis (ranked): 2010, 1980, 1954, 2022, 2016.
Hottest temp ever was 108 on July 13,1980.
Feels like temps this week:
Monday (106)
Tuesday (110)
Wednesday (118)
