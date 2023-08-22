Welcome to Tuesday evening!
Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory for Memphis and all of the Mid-South from now until Thursday at 6 p.m.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Harold will drench South Texas and northern Mexico.
Tropical Storm Franklin will hit Haiti and the Dominican Republic over the next 24 hours.
Please stay cool and healthy.
Dangerous heat will be here tonight, tomorrow and the rest of this work week. Wednesday's record high temperature is 100 degrees from 2007
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South:
Tuesday Night: Dangerous heat. Overnight lows near 80 degrees. Heat indices in the 90s most of the night.
Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs 100 to 105 degrees. Heat indices near 115 degrees.
Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs 100 to 105 degrees. Heat indices near 115 degrees.
Friday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis police begin towing vehicles to private lots
- Walgreens in Memphis use classical music for crowd control
- Video shows moments gunshots rang out in Kroger parking lot FOX13 Memphis News Staff 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives