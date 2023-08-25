Happy Saturday!
It may still be crazy hot but, the light at the end of the tunnel is barreling towards us.
We are still under an Excessive Heat Warning until 10 pm so Heat Indices across the Mid-South are expected to reach 110-115°+ as we head into the afternoon and stay high even into the evening.
The good news is, IT'S COLD FRONT DAY!
That does bring a risk for Severe Weather to the area, which just recently updated to a Level 2 Risk for our Northern Counties.
Risks are primarily damaging winds, heavy rain and potential flooding concerns because we haven't seen rain in 15 days so our ground is hard and dry and it will be harder for it to absorb some of the rain that does fall and run off could cause that flooding concern for those isolated areas.
Otherwise, the impacts are going to be so worth it. From a high of 99° today to 85° tomorrow (feeling like the 90s).
While I do think we should be in the clear with the heat warnings tomorrow, there is a small chance that some of our Delta counties could be included still depending on how far south the cold front is able to push and how deep that cold area reaches.
Either way, Monday-Friday...Five Star. Chef Kiss. Absolute Art. Frame it.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices 110 to 115 degrees. The record high temps is 103 degrees from 1943. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible.
Sunday: Not as hot. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices in the mid- to upper-90s.
Monday: More relief. Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Sunny, warm and much less humid. Highs near 85 degrees.
