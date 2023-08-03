WATCH: Excessive heat warning continues with hottest temperatures likely to peak Thursday

HEAT ADVISORY + EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FROM 11 AM - 9 PM.
Please practice heat safety today: it's going to be the hottest day of the week and possibly the summer.
 
It's a warm start to the day with isolated showers near Dyersburg.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 90s, FEELING like the triple digits.
 
Feels Like
Rain chance: 20% (level 1/5).
 
Some rain possible in the early evening hours.
 
Rain Tracker
Winds: 10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: We're in the mid 90s the rest of the week with the 80s next week. Hit/miss showers. Low threat severe. Feels like temperatures will still be in the triple digits until early next week.
 
heating up
On top of this, we have a Level 1 Risk for Severe Weather for our NE counties with damaging winds the primary threat followed by heavy rain and hail. This will most likely happen, if at all in the afternoon with heat and humidity-driven pop-up storms. Confidence, however, is low.
 
Rain chances increase as we head towards and into the weekend and it helps the heat, but very minimally. I anticipate Heat Advisories of some kind through the weekend for some of our counties.

Once we turn the corner into next week, we see highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. It is a much welcomed break.

HERE IS YOUR FORECAST:

THURSDAY: The chance for some morning showers and clouds will give way to high heat and humidity. The temperatures rise into the upper 90s as the heat index soars between 105-110 degrees by the afternoon. Heat advisories are likely. High of 98 degrees. Winds SW 10-15mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s with a heat index between 105-110 degrees across the region. Heat advisories are possible. Some isolated showers are possible later in the afternoon and evening. High of 97 degrees. Winds W 10-15mph.

SATURDAY: High heat and humidity continue as the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms remains possible for the late afternoon and into the evening. The heat index will likely be between 100-110 degrees across the region. Heat advisories are possible. High of 95 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.

