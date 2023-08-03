Once we turn the corner into next week, we see highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. It is a much welcomed break.
THURSDAY: The chance for some morning showers and clouds will give way to high heat and humidity. The temperatures rise into the upper 90s as the heat index soars between 105-110 degrees by the afternoon. Heat advisories are likely. High of 98 degrees. Winds SW 10-15mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s with a heat index between 105-110 degrees across the region. Heat advisories are possible. Some isolated showers are possible later in the afternoon and evening. High of 97 degrees. Winds W 10-15mph.
SATURDAY: High heat and humidity continue as the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms remains possible for the late afternoon and into the evening. The heat index will likely be between 100-110 degrees across the region. Heat advisories are possible. High of 95 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
