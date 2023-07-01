Good evening everyone!
Storm chances are going down for this evening with the heat staying strong. The excessive heat warning expires at 8 pm this evening. It will remain hot for the next few days. Due to the heat for Sunday, a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of the Mid-South for a heat index that could rise to 105 degrees. Not only will the heat be on, but there is also a level 2 of 5 for strong to severe storms on Sunday afternoon and evening. Once we get through Sunday we are looking at a few scattered or isolated storm chances through the week, that does include the 4th of July. Temperatures will hang in the lower 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s. Temps may come back below average and below 90 by Friday and into the weekend. Some warm... not hot weather is on the way late this week!
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Excessive Heat Warning Expires 8 pm TONIGHT
- HEAT ADVISORY 10 am-7 pm Sunday: Heat index to 105 degrees
- Level 2 of 5 for strong storms on Sunday afternoon and evening
- Scattered storms are possible throughout the week
- Heat continues, heat index stays in the 90s.
- The 80s possibly return by the weekend
HERE IS THE FORECAST:
TONIGHT: A few isolated showers late. Most of the region will stay dry and warm. Lows dropping down into the upper 70s overnight. The humidity remains very high. Low of 78 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Highs will rise into the middle 90s with a heat index reaching 105 for most of the Mid-South. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of the region from 10 am - 7 pm. During the afternoon and evening, there is also a threat for a few scattered strong to severe storms to develop across the region. The threat is there for damaging wind gusts and small hail, as well as heavy drenching rain. High of 95 degrees. Winds SW 10-15mph.
MONDAY: Hot and muggy with highs staying in the lower 90s throughout the day. The heat index may still reach the upper 90s for most of the area. There is also a chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected. High of 92 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
4TH OF JULY: Highs remain in the lower 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s. There is a chance for a few isolated storms during the afternoon and early evening. High of 92 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: Highs in the lower to middle 90s with a heat index closing in on 100 degrees. There is a chance of a few isolated storms during the afternoon and evening. High of 93 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
Have a great weekend!
Matt Yarosewick
