MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Excessive Heat Warning was extended until 8 p.m. Saturday but with Heat Indices looking like they will stay at or above 105 degree through Sunday, it is likely that we will see a Heat Advisory issued for at least a portion of the Mid-South once the warning is allowed to expire.
With Heat Indices this high, this long, heat illness is something you have to be on the lookout for. Heat Exhaustion symptoms can come on fast but heat stroke can be deadly for both you and your pets, so pay close attention to what your body needs.
A lot of outdoor functions are going on this weekend, including the Redbirds' Red, White and Boom celebration.
Each night they have giveaways for the first 1,500 fans, have two of the biggest firework shows in AutoZone Park history Saturday and Monday and have taken extra precautions to ensure heat safety this weekend.
The good news is, we start to see a break in the relentless heat wave after the weekend as rain chances pick up and an unsettled pattern begins.
A washout is not expected, but don't rule out the rain, either. Definitely keep watering plants and keep the sprinklers going in the meantime.
LOOKING AHEAD: Entering an unsettled weather pattern next week cooling us off into the low 90s near normal temperatures.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday: Another scorcher! Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices between 105-115 degrees.
Saturday: Still roasting with highs near 100 despite a slight chance of showers.
Sunday: Better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as hot with highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Seasonably hot with highs near 90 degrees.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Seasonably hot with highs near 90 degrees.
