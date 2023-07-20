Dangerous heat and humidity tonight and Thursday.
There is a slight chance of showers and storms Thursday evening. Relief from the high heat and humidity arrives Friday.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of scattered showers and storms by dinner time. Highs in the middle 90s. Heat indices up to 105 or 110 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the low 90s.
Saturday: Slight chance of showers. Not as hot. Highs near 85 degrees.
Sunday: Sunnier and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
