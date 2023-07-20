WATCH: Excessive Heat warning issued for Mid-South as temperatures continue to rise

HEAT ADVISORY + EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FROM 11 AM - 8 PM.
 
Grab the sunglasses and HYDRATE.
 
It's a warm start to the day with passing clouds.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid/upper 90s, FEELING like 105° - 113°.
 
Feels Like
Make sure to find a cool place during this heat, such as a church, community center, library, or coffee shop.
 
Rain chance: 20%--low threat severe.
 
Except for Level 2/5 threat across much of west TN, and the timing is from 5 p.m. - late tonight.
 
Risk level
Winds: 10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Cooler after today with a rain chance for Friday as a cold front tracks through. Temperatures through Monday will be below/near average. 

Dangerous heat and humidity tonight and Thursday.

July 20 Heat Alerts

There is a slight chance of showers and storms Thursday evening. Relief from the high heat and humidity arrives Friday.

Rain totals

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of scattered showers and storms by dinner time. Highs in the middle 90s. Heat indices up to 105 or 110 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the low 90s.

Saturday: Slight chance of showers. Not as hot. Highs near 85 degrees.

Sunday: Sunnier and seasonably hot. Highs near 90 degrees.

Make sure to find a cool place and hydrate.
